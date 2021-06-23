Weather

Partly cloudy and hot Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper-90s and low-100s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Colorado Springs and the low-100s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: A lingering chance for isolated showers and storms, then partial clearing overnight with morning lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED: Cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend. Upper-80s and low-90s Thursday afternoon. Elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday with much cooler temperatures. Highs on Saturday will range from the low-70s to the mid-70s.