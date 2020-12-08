Sunny and warm: Then Snow chances

Weather

Sunny skies and very mild the next couple of days. Snow chances going up for Thursday night and Friday.

TODAY: High pressure reigns supreme the next 48-hours with lots of sunshine and very mild temperatures. Highs today will climb into the low and mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight lows. Morning starts will range from the low-20s to the low-30s.

EXTENDED: One more day with sunny skies and temps in the 60s. Increasing clouds and colder coming up on Thursday. Models are trending wetter for the Thursday night/Friday time frame. Several inches of snow look possible heading into Friday morning. Much colder with snow showers Saturday and Sunday. Stay Tuned!