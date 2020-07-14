A few strong afternoon storms

Local Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy today with late day showers and thunderstorms likely.

TODAY: Expect thunderstorms to fire once again Tuesday afternoon and evening with a few severe storms possible. Highs temperatures today will be slightly cooler than Monday… expect highs in the low-90s in Colorado Springs and the mid-90s for the Pueblo area.

TONIGHT: Showers and stronger thunderstorms will march east across the plains through the late evening hours. Here in Colorado Springs will see partial clearing later tonight and towards sunrise on Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid-60s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: We will continue to see an active weather pattern with elevated scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper-80s to the low-90s. Afternoon high temperatures stay above average all the way through the weekend.