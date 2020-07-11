Partly cloudy and not quite as hot Saturday afternoon

Weather

A few degrees cooler for Saturday afternoon. Chances for thunderstorms going up Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with about a 10% chance for any afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low-90s Colorado Springs and the mid-90s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild temperatures heading overnight into Sunday morning with morning lows in the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: A much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Models indicating the main activity will be between 2 PM and 6 PM Sunday. Hot going into the afternoon with highs Sunday in the mid-90s for the Springs and the upper-90s for Pueblo and the eastern plains. We'll continue to see hot and well above average temps next week.