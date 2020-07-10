Mainly sunny and hot this weekend

Weather

Continued mainly sunny and hot heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds will give way to mainly sunny skies Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Colorado Springs and the low-100s around Pueblo. Chances for afternoons showers and thunderstorms is less than 10%.

TONIGHT: A few evening clouds with generally clear skies overnight. Saturday morning lows will fall into the mid and upper-60s across southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: The heat continues into the weekend with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be just slightly cooler Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 90s in Colorado Springs and the upper-90s for Pueblo. Hot once again Sunday with a slightly better shot for a few afternoon storms to pop up during the late afternoon and evening.