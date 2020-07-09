Sunny skies and sweltering summer heat

Weather

Sizzling summer temperatures will carry us into the weekend with very little chance of precipitation.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and hot Thursday afternoon. High temps will once again climb into the mid-90s and low-100s this afternoon. Winds will be relatively light, coming out of the NW 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a very warm Thursday evening are on tap for southern Colorado. Don't expect much relief overnight with morning lows Friday in the upper-60s and low-70s.

EXTENDED: And the heat goes on. Mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend. Models are indicating a bit more moisture being ushered into southern Colorado by Sunday and this introduces a small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will remain in the mid-90s and low-100s.