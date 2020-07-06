Isolated late day thunderstorms

Weather

Sunny to partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny skies early in the day with a few isolated thunderstorms for late Monday afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper-80s and mid-90s.

TONIGHT: After a few evening thunderstorms skies will clear overnight. Morning lows on Tuesday will be in the upper-50s for Colorado Springs and the low-60s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will get hotter through the middle and end of the workweek. Highs will climb into the mid-90s around Colorado Springs and the upper-90s and low-100s for Pueblo and the eastern plains. Thunderstorm chances will remain low through the start of the weekend.