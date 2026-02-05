Start of a warming trend

Today we will have highs in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, the High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be sunny!

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens.

Friday we will keep the warmth in our forecast, highs will remain in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country continuing to have highs in the 40s to 50s. Sunny skies will continue.

Temperatures increase even more for the start of the weekend with highs in the 60s along the Front Range, 70s for the Eastern Plains, and 40s to 50s for the High Country. We will continue to have sunny skies.

Temperatures will fall a few degrees on Sunday with highs in the 50s to 60s for Southern Colorado.

We will keep with the above normal temperatures heading into the start of the work week.

Tuesday we will continue to have highs in the 50s to 60s but there is a slight chance for some precipitation both rain and snow are possible.

We will have slight snow chances for the middle of the work week with highs falling into the 40s to 50s.