Weather Alert: Last Day of Arctic Blast

El Paso, San Luis Valley, and the Eastern Plains are under a Cold Weather Advisory until 8AM due to windchill as low as 20 below zero possible.

Today is the last day of the arctic blast and temperatures will increase into the 20s for all of Southern Colorado. Our day will start off dry but by the afternoon to evening time we will have snow in our forecast that will dry out by the late night hours.

If you are headed up to Empower Field for the AFC Championship make sure to bundle up. Denver has a high of 19 degrees and that will occur right at kick off, then temperatures fall for the rest of the game. There is a chance for snow during the game as well. The snow will continue on your drive back to Colorado Springs so make sure to drive cautiously.

Tonight we will have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. It will be cold with lows in the single digits to below zero for Southern Colorado.

Monday temperatures rebound back into the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have their highs in the 20s to 30s. Our skies will be dry and sunny!

Tuesday temperatures increase into the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will continue to have highs in the 20s to 30s.

We will continue with the 40s to 50s for the remainder of the work week and heading into the start of the weekend.

There is a slight chance for some snow in the second half of the work week but as of now it is staying in the High Country.