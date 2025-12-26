Seasonal temps and snow by the end of the weekend

Tonight we will continue to have mild temperatures with lows in the 30s to 40s along the Front Range and the Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

We will continue with the unseasonably warm temperatures Saturday. Highs will range from the 50s to low 70s across Southern Colorado. Portions of the mountains have Winter Weather Advisories starting tomorrow morning at 5AM and lasting through 11AM Sunday and Winter Storm Warnings starting at 10PM tonight and lasting through 11AM Sunday. Due to moderate to heavy snow and breezy conditions, counties in the Advisory can see gust up to 45mph while counties in the Warning can see gust up to 50 mph.

Some of that snow will make its way into the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains Sunday morning and will clear out by the afternoon. We can see anywhere from a trace of snow up to two inches of snow. Along with our snow chances temperatures will drop Sunday as well. We will have highs in the 20s to 30s for Southern Colorado.

We will be dry for the start of the final Monday of 2025 with highs increasing slightly into the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado.

We will see temperatures increase into the 40s to 50s Tuesday, where they will remain for New Year's Eve. Dry conditions will continue as well.

New Year's Day we will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s along with dry conditions.