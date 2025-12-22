Unseasonably warm holiday week ahead

Some hometowns in Southern Colorado are under a Red Flag Warning starting at 8AM and lasting until 5PM this does included Northern El Paso, Teller, and Pueblo Counties. It will be breezy at times with gust up to 30 mph possible, however it will be really dry.

We will start of the holiday week with above normal temperatures continuing. Our highs will be in the 60s to 70s with a couple of hometowns in the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s and potentially some hometowns in the Eastern Plains having highs around 80 degrees. Our skies will continue to dry with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 20s to 30s along the Front Range and East with Mountain towns having lows in the teens to 20s. Partly Cloudy skies will continue.

Tuesday highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains 40s to 50s continuing for the High Country. Dry and partly cloudy skies will continue.

Christmas Eve will be unseasonably warm and dry in Southern Colorado. Highs will remain in the 60s to 70s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains with 40s to 50s for the High Country. There is some snow that will start late Christmas Eve in Northern Colorado.

Christmas day the 60s to 70s will continue along with the dry conditions for Southern Colorado. If you want a white Christmas you will have to go to Northern Colorado or the High Country where there is a chance for some snow.

We will finish out the holiday week with temperatures falling into the 50s to 60s but still above normal for this time of year. Dry conditions continue as well.