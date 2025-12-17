Weather Alert: Windy Wednesday

All of the I-25 corridor is under a High Wind Warning starting at 11AM today and lasting until 3AM Thursday we will have winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust from 60 to 80 mph possible. The Higher terrain can see gust up to 80 mph and the lower terrain can see gust up to 60 mph.

We are also under a Red Flag Warning along the I-25 corridor and East due to wind and the dry conditions. The Red Flag starts at 11AM to 6PM.

We will have warm temperatures with highs in the 60s to 70s along the Front Range and East. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

We will continue to have breezy conditions tonight. It will be mild with lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 30s.

Cooler temperatures but still above normal temperatures continue Thursday. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Friday, temperatures increase back into the 60s to 70s for the Front Range and East with 40s to 50s for the High Country. It will be breezy as well.

This weekend will be nice with temperatures in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will remain dry and sunny.

We will continue with the dry skies and warm temperatures heading into the start of the holiday week.