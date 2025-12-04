Weather Alert: Post snowstorm snow affecting roads this morning

The snow from late last night will still be on the ground affecting your morning commute but once the sun rises our road conditions will become a lot better! We will have decreasing clouds as we go throughout our Thursday with our skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Our highs will be in the 30s to low 40s across Southern Colorado.

Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with our lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens.

Sunshine will continue to finish out the work week highs will increase into the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 30s to 40s.

This weekend will be a nice weekend with sunny skies and highs remaining in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. If you are heading up north for some skiing be careful as they are under a Winter Storm Watch starting Friday afternoon and lasting until Sunday morning due to heavy wind driven snow possible.

For the start of the work week we will continue to have dry and sunny skies. Highs will increase to near 50s by Monday. For the remaining first half of the work week we will see temperatures increase into the 40s to 50s for majority of Southern Colorado with some near 60 degree temperatures for some hometowns in the Eastern Plains.