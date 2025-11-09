Warmer temps return for the start of the week

We will have chilly night with lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will remain clear.

Temperatures will increase into the upper 60s to low 70s across Southern Colorado Monday. We will continue to have dry and sunny conditions.

We will continue to have highs in the 60s to 70s for the remainder of the work week. We will continue to have dry and sunny conditions as well. Friday we can see an increase in clouds and have breezy conditions ahead of some active weather that will be here by Saturday.

For the start of the weekend there is a potential for some active weather in Southern Colorado. The High Country has a chance for snow. We have a low chance of seeing some precipitation in lower elevations along the I-25 corridor however at this time it is isolated. Highs will fall into the 50s to 60s for majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s.