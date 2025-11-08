Unseasonably cool finish to the weekend

We will have a chilly night with lows in the 20s for the majority of Southern Colorado; some hometowns in the High Country will have lows in the teens. Our skies will remain clear.

We have a cooler, but still a sunny Sunday Funday. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

The cool weather will not stick around for long; our highs will increase back into the 60s for the start of the work week with sunny and dry skies continuing. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s

Tuesday highs will increase into the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s.

We will continue to have the same temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Our skies will remain dry and sunny. We are monitoring a weather pattern change that could potentially allow for a chance of precipitation for the High Country.