Rain and Snow Thursday

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday we will have a chance for rain and snow across Southern Colorado. The High Country and hometowns in higher elevated places have a chance for rain and snow tomorrow. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we will have rain chances. There is a slight chance that portions of Teller County could see some snow and rain. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado.

Cooler temperatures and isolated rain snow chances will continue Friday. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. The High Country has a chance for isolated rain and snow. An isolated shower could spill over into the I-25 corridor but most hometowns will stay dry. The Eastern Plains will dry.

The weekend is looking dry and warmer with highs back in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado for both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer than Saturday but highs will remain in the 60s to 70s across the region.

Dry conditions will continue into the start of the final week of October. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. Tuesday will be a copy and paste day.