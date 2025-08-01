More showers and t-storms Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms will dry out as we head into the late night. Our skies will then become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

The start of the weekend will be a rinse and repeat of weather that we have been experiencing. The day will start off sunny but clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will be here by the afternoon time. The High Country and I-25 corridor we will have normal showers and thunderstorms but the Eastern Plains they have a chance for an isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorm. Flooding and hail will be the primary concerns. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado.

We will dry out to finish out the weekend. Our skies will be sunny with highs continuing to be in the 80s to 90s.

Temperatures will increase slight for the start of the work week majority of Southern Colorado will be in the 90s with some hometowns having highs in the 80s.

Tuesday will be a scorcher highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, 80s for the High Country.

The heat will stick around for the middle of the work week.

Thursday will continue to be hot but there is a chance for a shower and thunderstorm.