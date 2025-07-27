Scorching Sunday Funday

The heat will continue to finish out the weekend, highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s. We will have sunny skies however there is a slight chance for a pop up shower this afternoon, most hometowns will stay dry.

The heat will cause us to have warm temperatures tonight. Lows will be in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be clear.

The heat sticks around for the start of the final week of July. Highs continue to be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. 80s and 90s continue for the High Country. The High Country has a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms, these storm can spill over into the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by the afternoon to evening.

Monsoon moisture makes a return to Southern Colorado Tuesday. We will have a higher chance for daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will cool of slightly. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

Wednesday and Thursday we will continue to have daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. We can experience heavy rainfall during this time, therefore we will have to watch for isolated flash flooding during this time. We will have to monitor areas that are prone to flooding, burns scars, or have already experienced a lot of rain recently. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado.

We will keep with the rain chances to finish out our work week. Highs will be in the 80s for Southern Colorado.

Highs increase into the 80s to 90s for the start of the weekend with a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.