Widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

We will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening to early night. There is a chance for some heavy down pour with some of the cells. We will have to watch for areas that have burn scares, the foothills, and areas that are probe to flooding. We will dry out as we head into the nighttime, our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. We will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

Thursday will be a wet day. The morning will start off dry but showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon to evening time. The I-25 corridor does a have chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with the main concerns being heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flooding, hail, and wind. Highs will be in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado.

Friday highs will increase back into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an afternoon shower and thunderstorm.

Highs will continue to increase for the start of the weekend. We can expect temperatures in the 90s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. Our skies will be sunny.

We will keep with the sunny skies for Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 80s.

The heat and sunny skies stick around for the start of our work week. Rain chances enter back into our forecast Tuesday with the unseasonably warm temperatures continuing.