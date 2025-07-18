Warm temps and daily afternoon rain chances this weekend

The rain and thunderstorms will clear out heading into the late night hours. Our skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60s along the front range and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

Saturday we will continue to have highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Far Eastern Plains have a chance for a strong to severe thunderstorms main concerns are hail and wind. Monsoon moisture will affect the High Country there is a chance they could see heavy rainfall and potential isolated flash flooding.

Sunday will be a rinse and repeat of Saturday. Highs will continue in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado with afternoon to evening rain and thunderstorm chances. The far Eastern Plains will have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with hail and wind as the main concerns. The High Country will still be affected by the monsoon moisture therefore heavy rain and isolated flash flooding is possible.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms chances continue for the start the work week. We will keep highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the 80s to 90s and daily afternoon rain chances for the remainder of the work week.