Daily rain chances this work week

Today we will have highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Our skies will start out clear then clouds build into the air as we head into the afternoon.

We will dry out by the late night hours then our skies will become partly cloudy. We will have lows in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the work week. We will have highs in the 90s to triple digits for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. Although it will be warm we still have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.

We will keep with the daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we head into the middle of the work week and for the second half of the work week.

Highs will fall back into the 80s and 90s Wednesday. A cold front will make its way through the area on Thursday allowing highs to fall into the 80s for Southern Colorado. Highs increase back into the 80s and 90s to finish out the work week.

Our weekend forecast will follow similar pattern. We will continue to have daily rain chances with highs remaining in the 80s to 90s.