Heat continues Thursday

El Paso and Pueblo County are under a Heat Advisory until 8PM

Tonight we will have lows in the 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

The heat will stick around Thursday with highs remaining in the 90s to 100s across Southern Colorado. Some hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 80s. A cold front will come through tomorrow allowing for a chance for rain across Southern Colorado. Before the cold front comes through it will be dry and windy with gust up to 35 mph. The High Country has a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch starting at noon and lasting until 9PM.

The cold front that came through Thursday will provide us with some relief from the heat to finish out the work week. Highs will fall into 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an afternoon shower and thunderstorm.

To start the weekend highs will be in the 80s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with our rain chances.

To finish out the weekend highs will increase slightly into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for an afternoon rain shower, however most hometowns will likely stay dry.

Heading into the start of the work week highs will increase into the 90s for Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 80s. Our skies will be sunny! We will continue with the same weather for Tuesday.