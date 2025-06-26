Warmer and Drier Through the Weekend
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower, mostly in the eastern plains. High of 83° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.
MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 80° to 85°.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.