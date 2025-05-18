Rain, snow, and breezy conditions Monday

The High Country is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6AM Monday due to moderate snow and gust up to 50mph

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. Winds will subside as we get into the late Sunday night hours to early Monday morning hours.

We will have a wet and cool start to the work week. Our highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to 60s. We will see showers across Southern Colorado with the High Country having a chance for both rain and snow showers. There is chance for some rumbles of thunder as well. We will dry out as head into the late night hours to early Tuesday morning hours.

Tuesday morning there is a chance for some patchy frost along and near the Palmer Divide. As we head into the afternoon our highs will be in the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to 60s.

Heading into the middle of the work week highs will be back in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 50s to the 70s.

For the remainder of the work week highs will remain in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Friday some hometowns will have highs in the upper 80s, flirting with the 90s but as of now our highs forecasted to stay in the upper 80s. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s.

We will keep with the warmth and sunny skies as we head into the start of our weekend!