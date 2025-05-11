Unseasonably warm start to the work week

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s and 50s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

We will have warm start to the work week. Highs will increase into the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s. Our skies will be sunny.

Tuesday the warmth will stick around. We will have highs in the remaining in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having their highs remain in the 60s to 70s.

We see a decrease in temperatures as we head into the middle of the work week. Highs will fall back into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have their highs in the 40s to 60s. The High Country does have a chance for rain and snow. For those in lower elevations we will experience some breezy conditions, we can have gust up to 35 mph.

Thursday highs will fall into the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. 40s to 60s continue for the High Country. There is a slight chance for some rain and snow in the High Country.

To finish out the work week highs will increase back into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s.

We will continue with the warm weather as we head into the start of the weekend.