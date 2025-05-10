Magnificent Mother’s Day

Tonight will be a mild night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the 30s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Mother's Day is going to be a warm and sunny day for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country does have a chance for a rain shower. We could see those rain chances make its way across the I-25 corridor as we head into the afternoon to evening time. We will continue with the warmth we will have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 60s to 70s.

The warmth will continue as we head into the start of the work week. Highs will increase into the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs range from the 60s to 80s. Our skies will be sunny.

Tuesday will be a copy and paste day. We will keep with the same temperatures from Monday and our skies will remain sunny. We can expect some breezy conditions as well we can see gust up to 35mph.

By the middle of the work week temperatures will fall back into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s. The High Country does a slight chance for some snow and rain. We will also continue to have breezy conditions.

For the second half of the work week we will see highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will see highs in the 50s to 60s. We will dry out and be sunny!