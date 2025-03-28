Seasonal temperatures, rain, and snow for your Weekend

We will have lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. The High Country has chance for rain/snow. There is a slight chance for a quick shower along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains as we head into the early hours of Saturday.

We will start the weekend with highs back to seasonal for majority of Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 40s to 60s. We do have a chance for rain and snow across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s to 60s for Sunday along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains Sunday while the High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s. We will continue with the rain and snow chances across Southern Colorado. There is chance we could see flurries along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Some surfaces such as grass could see a track of snow along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains.

For the start of the work week we will keep with the seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 50s. Our skies will be partly cloudy. The High Country does have chance for snow showers.

Tuesday we have another chance for rain and snow across Southern Colorado. It will also be breezy. Highs will continue to be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and 30s to 40s for the High Country.

We will dry out by the middle of the work week, the High Country will continue to have snow chances. Highs will remain in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s.

We will continue with seasonal temperatures for the second half the work week. We will stay dry as well!