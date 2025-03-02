Active start for the first week of March

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s across Southern Colorado while the High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s.

Monday we will have highs in the upper 60s to 70s for the Eastern Plains, 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 40s for the High Country Region. The High Country Region will start to experience snow during the morning time that will then make its way across the I-25 corridor and into the Eastern Plains by the evening to nighttime. Before the snow arrives for the lower elevations, we will be experiencing windy conditions and there is potential for fire weather as well. We have multiple alerts issued from the National Weather Service listed below:

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Teller and Northern El Paso County starting 5 PM Monday and lasting until 5 PM Tuesday due to heavy snow and gusty winds. They could see up to 9 inches of snow and gust up to 65 mph. This can cause blowing snow, making it difficult to travel.

There is a Red Flag Warning along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains starting at 11 AM Monday and lasting until 7 PM due to gusts up to 55 mph and low humidity. A fire could start and spread quickly.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the High Country Region starting at 3 PM Monday and lasting until 11 AM Tuesday due to 2 to 5 inches of snow and gusts up to 60 mp,h which can cause blowing snow resulting in reduced visibility and difficulty traveling.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Eastern Plains starting Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday afternoon due to 1 to 3 inches of snow and gusts up to 65 mph. This can make travel difficult.

There is a High Wind Watch in effect along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains starting late Monday night and lasting through Tuesday Afternoon. We can see sustained wind speeds between 35 to 45 mph with gusts between 60 to 70 mph.

Tuesday we will have snow across Southern Colorado with a rain/snow mix for the Eastern Plains. This will come to an end as we head into Tuesday evening. Our Highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 20s to 40s.

We will have the return of sunshine by the middle of the work week. Our highs will rebound slightly into the 40s to 50s for a majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 30s.

For the second half of the work week, snow and rain/snow chances will return to Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s Thursday then fall into the 40s to 50s for Friday. We will have to monitor the system as it approaches since we are still far out.

We will have a dry but cool start to the weekend!