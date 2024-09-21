First Winter Storm For the High Country Region, Showers for the Rest Of Southern Colorado

Tonight will be an active night across Southern Colorado. The high country region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM Sunday. Hometowns in elevations 9,000ft and higher can experience up to 10 inches of snow. If you are heading up to high country for any reason during this time back sure to drive cautiously as roads will be slick. If you are a hiker, it is best not to hike at that high elevations as it will become dangerous.

While the high terrain areas will get their first taste of winter, here in Colorado Springs, south, and the eastern plains will experience rain showers. We can't rule out the possibility of some snow reaching hometowns below 9,000 ft if there is any snow it will not be measurable just a dusting. Lows across the region will be in the 30s to 40s so make sure to bundle up if you are heading out.

The rain and the snow will stick around for the start of Sunday as we head into the afternoon a lot us will dry out, however we can still experience an isolated shower as we head into the afternoon and evening time. If you are in Denver or headed up to Denver they will experience showers and possible snow into the afternoon to evening time. Highs will be much cooler with temps in the 50s to 60s.

Monday we will temperatures increase back into the 70s. We do have a chance for showers Monday night that will continue into Tuesday. Temperatures will also decrease back down into the 60s and 70s across the region.

By the middle of the work week the 70s will be back and we will continue a steady increase in temperatures for the second the half the work week.