Rain Chances for the Start of the Work Week

We will keep a slight chance for showers in our forecast until the early night then we will dry out and have partly cloudy skies. Our lows will fall back down into the 50s.

For the start of the work week, we will keep highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado with 70s in the higher terrain. We will keep rain chances around as well, with the higher country region seeing a higher chance for showers. Those showers can make its way across the I-25 corridor and into the plains, however, this is not a widespread shower event so do not be surprised if your hometown does not experience a shower tomorrow.

Tuesday will continue to have highs in the 80s to low 90s across the region with the 70s continuing for the high country region. We will keep rain chances in our forecast as well. The eastern plains do have a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning that an isolated storm could become severe our main concern is gusty winds. Tuesday will be breezy in general as much of Southern Colorado can experience wind gusts up to 35 mph.

We will dry out for Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the 80s to low 90s and 70s out in higher terrain hometowns. We will have to monitor fire weather conditions in the Southeastern plains during this time.

Rain chances enter back into the forecast Friday with cooler temperatures, we will have highs in the 70s to 80s across the region. We are tracking a cold front making its way through the area by the end of the weekend and the start of the new work week.