Great Weather for Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Today will be great day weather wise for the race to the clouds. The weather will stay nice until the afternoon then we have a slight chance for isolated showers. We will start off cool with temperatures in the 60s before we reach the 90s by this afternoon. The eastern plains can have highs in the upper 90s with some temperatures getting very close to triple digits.

As the rain moves out the area by the evening hours our skies will become mostly clear. We will have another mild night on tap with temperatures falling back into upper 50s to low 60s for tonight.

Monday we will keep the heat around with temperatures remaining in the 90s yet again, some hometowns could see triple digits. There is another slight chance for isolated afternoon showers Monday afternoon.

Heat sticks around for majority of the work week. Rain chances enter back into the forecast for the second half of your work week. A cold front will come through late Friday dropping temperatures for the start of the weekend!