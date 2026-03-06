Snow wraps up for a sunny weekend

Today: After a snowy morning bringing 6-8 inches for Northern El Paso County and 3-6 inches for Colorado Springs the snow showers taper off for all areas as we head into the night. Only a few locations including Canon City will see snow showers after 8 pm. Temperatures will continue to be freezing prompting icy conditions on the roadways.

Tomorrow: The sun comes out but temperatures are still cold for El Paso County with the highs being in the 40s. The rest of southern Colorado should reach the 50s. The low temperature for Colorado Springs is 28 causing slick roads.

Sunday: Temperatures warm up even further and we return to sunny skies and highs in the 60s.