80 degrees in Colorado; Record heat for some

Today: Colorado Springs and Pueblo both came up just one degree short of tying their February 9th record highs. Colorado Springs topped out at 70 degrees at the airport, just shy of the 71-degree record set back in 1996. Pueblo reached 77 degrees, missing its record of 78, also from 1996.

Farther east, temperatures were even warmer. Several spots across the Eastern Plains reached the 80s, with Springfield and Lamar both setting new February 9th record highs. The verified La Junta airport high was 77 degrees, one degree below the record, but the Arkansas River gauge just north of La Junta recorded a high of 84 degrees.

Tonight: After today’s record-challenging warmth and very dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for many counties, including parts of El Paso County and all of Pueblo County. That warning is set to expire at 6 p.m.

Tomorrow: The summer-like warmth won’t last. Temperatures drop back into the 50s for most areas, and we’ll also welcome in some mountain snow as conditions turn more seasonable.