Hot weather continues for Sunday, late-day storms will cool us off

We'll finish our beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine for the morning hours on Sunday, but cooler air from the north, coupled with monsoon moisture from the south will bring a good chance of late day showers and thunderstorms across the Palmer Divide, Southern Foothills, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Don't fret the we!, Those storms won't start up until around suppertime. They'll start in the foothills around 3 P.M. and head into town around 5 P.M. At about the same time, cooler air will settle in, bring our high temperatures down into the upper 80s. Expect high temperatures to stay in the upper 90s with a passing thunderstorm later in the evening.

The cooler air stays over our state for most of the week, keeping our afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s from Monday through Friday, Independence Day. If you are taking your July 4th vacation this week, enjoy the warm weather, but be ready to head indoors after 3P.M. each afternoon as the thunder rumbles through