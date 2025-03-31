This Workweek: Breezy to Windy Then Cooler with Snow Showers

TODAY: Fog in the morning, then partly cloudy skies and breezy with a high of 62° for Colorado Springs and near 70° for Pueblo. RED FLAG WARNING for southern areas into the plains from noon until 9:00pm.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Windy conditions with a HIGH WIND WATCH in effect for the afternoon into the evening. High of 60° for Colorado Springs and 68° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for snow showers in the afternoon. High of 52° for Colorado Springs and 59° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50°.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.