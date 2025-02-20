WEATHER ALERT-Cold Morning, Snow Showers, Big Warm-Up

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Snow showers from the afternoon into Thursday night. By Friday morning, a trace to 3" snow accumulation possible across the area, possibly more along the Palmer Divide and the high country.

FRIDAY: A chance for an early snow shower, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to mid 60s.