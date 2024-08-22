Rain & Thunderstorms This Afternoon

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy this morning then cloudy with more rain in the afternoon. Thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with moderate to heavy rain. High of 87° for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo. Flood-prone areas should remain alert.

FRIDAY: Better weather expected with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers possible in the afternoon. High of 87° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: The weekend looks good with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a passing shower each afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.