Showers and Cooler Temperatures Ahead

HEAT ADVISORY until 6:00pm this evening.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a passing shower possible. Lows right around 60°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies to start, then an increase in clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible. Cooler afternoon highs right around 80° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.