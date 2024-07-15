Cooler Temperatures and Showers/T-Storms Ahead

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Scattered, light, passing showers possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with gradual clearing. A light, passing shower is possible but unlikely. Overnight/morning lows right around 60°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies to start the day then an increase in clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon and possibly a few thunderstorms. Cooler afternoon highs right around 80° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.