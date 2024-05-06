Delays are expected along a section of Mantiou Ave. due to road improvements

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Minor delays can be expected today along Manitou Avenue. These impacts will be located between Serpentine Road and Crystal Hills Boulevard. Crews will be in the area painting curbs and re-striping pavement markings.

The project is expected to wrap up in phases through the end of july. No road closures are anticipated, however, drivers should drive slowly through the work areas and expect to encounter flaggers and traffic control.

Most curb painting will be done in the early morning to hopefully avoid parking disruptions.