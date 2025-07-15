Skip to Content
Weather Alert: Strong to Severe Storm Wednesday

Rest of Today: Calm and quiet across Southern Colorado with with only isolated storms possible through 7pm. Warm temps in the 90's

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's. Mostly calm winds around 5-10 mph with occasional gusts around 15mph closer to sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread storms are possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves across the region. Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow afternoon along with the threat for some isolated flash flooding.
Again, large hail (1.00" or greater), strong winds (58+ MPH Gusts) and heavy ponding/flash flooding during the afternoon commute are the primary concern.

EXTENDED: Thursday features another round of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon with isolated areas of heavy ponding and flash flooding. A few storms could once again be strong to severe producing gusty outflow winds in excess of 58mph and moderate size hail

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

