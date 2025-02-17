WEATHER ALERT: Cold and Snow Return

Arctic blast tonight. Extreme cold stays east of I-25 . Off and on bands of light snow through Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the teens and single digits with the far eastern plains dipping at or below 0° dragging wind chills down to -15 to -20°

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold with light snow off and on through the day yielding some lightly coating and slick roads to be possible.

The potential for the band of 1-3" to shift further north or south about 40 miles is certainly possible. Regardless, even light snow will lead to flash freeze on roads causing slick roads through Tuesday

EXTENDED: Cold through Wednesday with highs in the teens and single digits before a slight warming trend returns for late week.