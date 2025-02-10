WEATHER ALERT: Intermittent Snow through Wednesday

WEATHER ALERT: Snow will be off and on from this evening-Wednesday evening with the moderate to heavier bands closer to Denver and east of I-25 where the track of this system will favor more impactful snow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the teens with windchill values in the single digits. A few flurries possible overnight between midnight-5am

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold with highs in the 20's and windchill values in the teens. A few morning snow showers possible before afternoon flurries could lead to a light coating along I-25 during the afternoon commute.

EXTENDED: Off and on snow showers possible Tuesday night-Wednesday night with an additional 1-2" possible along I-25 and an additional 2-4" east of I-25 across the Eastern Plains