Mountain snow & wind, calm along I-25

TODAY: 30-50 MPH wind gusts and a few snow showers starting back up in the afternoon can be expected across the high country. Meanwhile breezy conditions and mild temperatures in the 50s will make for a quiet day along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: Winds ramp up more with *dangerous* and damaging gusts up to 70 MPH possible across our central mountains and Sangres. Heavy snowfall can be expected across the high country mainly late Sunday night into Monday morning. Meanwhile, we'll stay breezy in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains with temperatures warming up a few more degrees to the low 60s in some of those lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: The mountains dry out by Monday afternoon. We stay dry but temperatures take a nosedive for New Years Eve and New Years Day as northern air pushes into Colorado, bringing afternoon highs in the 30s for Colorado Springs and low 40s for Pueblo. Overnight lows will get down to the teens! We warm back up to above average temperatures by the end of the work week.