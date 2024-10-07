Tracking Smoky Skies

Rest of Today: Hazy skies continue through Tuesday with wildfire smoke getting a little worse this evening and through early Tuesday around the Pikes Peak region and the Denver area. The smoke is from wildfires burning out-of-state in Utah and Wyoming.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm with highs in the 70's to low 80's for the Pikes Peak region and mid-80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: High pressure is still the dominating weather component across the southwestern tier of the US yielding above average heat to soar into the region once again. There is a breakdown in this pattern possible by the weekend with cooler temps likely by Sunday.