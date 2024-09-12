Smoky Skies Return To Colorado

Upper level steering currents are moving Wildfire smoke from Southern California to Colorado over the next 12-24 hours. If you are wondering where the smoke is right now well, it is in Grand Junction and moving this way. Currently, there is light smoke (not overly visible) lurking into the I-25 corridor. Heavier smoke particulates by the overnight-Friday

Credit: Grand Junction Regional Airport.

TONIGHT: Clear and mostly calm with winds tapering off around 9pm. Overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and hazy skies with highs slightly cooler in the 70's to low 80's for the Pikes Peak region and near 90° from Pueblo to the eastern plains.