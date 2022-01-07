Stocks down after disappointing jobs report

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

The jobs recovery may be losing steam. But the unemployment rate continued to fall, and workers are still bringing home bigger paychecks. Investors don’t seem sure what to think about those mixed messages.

Stocks were slightly lower Friday morning after the US government reported that just 199,000 jobs were added in December. The Dow fell about 50 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also fell in what was choppy trading. Both indexes had opened higher.

Although the headline jobs numbers were disappointing, the government also said that wages rose 4.7% over the past 12 months. That could bode well for consumer spending, even as it may also be raising fears that the Federal Reserve will step up plans to raise rates in order to fight inflation.

The market tumbled Wednesday after minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting last month showed that some central bankers were growing increasingly nervous about inflation.

Wall Street interpreted that to be a sign that the Fed may raise short-term rates more aggressively this year than originally expected.

However, the mixed jobs numbers may lead the Fed to only gradually raise rates this year. If that’s the case, corporate earnings growth should remain relatively strong, and the economy likely will continue to post solid gains.

Still, stocks are off to a sluggish start in 2022 after enjoying healthy gains last year. All three major indexes are on track to finish the first week of the year lower, with the S&P 500 down more than 1.5% and the Nasdaq already falling about 4% this year.

Bank stocks, however, rose Friday and are up sharply for the week. Investors are betting that Fed rate hikes will be gradual enough to not hurt demand for mortgages and other loans, and that higher rates will also make lending more profitable for financial firms.

