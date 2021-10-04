A hospital employee was killed by a coworker who fled and started a shootout with officers, Philadelphia police said

CNN - National

By Joe Sutton and Alta Spells, CNN

A 43-year-old certified nursing assistant was fatally shot at a Philadelphia hospital early Monday morning, and the suspect was a coworker of the shooting victim, police said.

Police were called to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight in response to a report of a shooter on the ninth floor, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

When officers responded, Outlaw said, they learned the certified nursing assistant (CNA) had been shot by another hospital employee, who left the hospital in a U-Haul van.

About an hour later, someone near 40th Street and Parkside Avenue flagged down nearby police and said a man wearing scrubs was firing a weapon, Outlaw said.

When additional officers arrived, the suspect began shooting at them, and all four officers fired back, the police commissioner said.

Two officers were shot; one is in critical but stable condition, and the other is in stable condition, Outlaw said.

The 55-year-old suspect was also shot and is in critical condition, the police chief said.

“We learned that he was wearing body armor and was carrying multiple weapons,” she said. One weapon was believed to be an AR-15 style rifle, and another was a handgun, Outlaw said.

The motive for the hospital shooting has not been determined.

Hospital issues statement after shooting

A thorough review of safety protocols will be conducted at all Jefferson Health facilities, according to John Brand, vice president of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

“Safety and security is a top priority for Jefferson,” Brand said in a statement. “As with all Jefferson facilities, we have comprehensive, consistent security measures and processes in place to ensure the safety of our patients, students, staff and visitors.”

Brand said there is “a flood of sadness for all of us” for the 43-year-old employee who was killed.

“Today we mourn our colleague who died early this morning during a gun violence incident at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital,” Brand said. “Our hearts are broken as we stand together to remember our colleague and recognize his teammates who tried to save him and protect other patients in the area.

