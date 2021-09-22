Nicole Richie accidentally lit her hair on fire blowing out her birthday cake candles

CNN - Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Happy Birthday … yikes!

Nicole Richie was celebrating her 40th birthday and has now shared a video of her hair catching fire right as she blew out her birthday candles.

She captioned the video, “Well… so far 40 is” then the fire emoji.

Since Richie posted the video to her Instagram, she has received over 15,000 comments. One of which was from her brother-in-law Benjamin Madden, who made a little joke about the incident, “Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always stay lit.”

Richie is married to Madden’s brother, Joel.

