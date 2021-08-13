Paris Hilton, Cher and others react to latest Britney Spears news

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The news that Britney Spears’s father is willing to step down as the conservator of her estate was met with joy and cautious optimism on social media by the singer’s supporters.

In a court filing obtained by CNN, Jamie Spears defended his actions as conservator, but said he is willing to help with an orderly transition to a new conservator following resolution of some outstanding matters in the case. He has legally overseen his daughter’s life — and an estate estimated at $60 million — for the past 13 years.

Paris Hilton, who is a friend of Britney Spears, tweeted Thursday that she was “so happy to hear this news.”

“It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free,” Hilton tweeted. “Sending so much love!”

Singer Cher also shared her thoughts.

“If I was Brit I’d get a forensic accountant,” Cher tweeted. “I couldn’t [be] happier 4 her if I was twins.”

Spears, who began her musical career as a teen pop sensation in the late 1990s, didn’t directly comment on the court filing on her verified Instagram account, but people used her posting of art work of a girl with flowers in her hair to share their thoughts.

“We’re one step closer to your freedom!!!!!” wrote makeup artist and entrepreneur Angel Merino in the comments.

